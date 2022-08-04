Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $581.70, but opened at $555.26. Credit Acceptance shares last traded at $529.18, with a volume of 2,333 shares traded.

The credit services provider reported $7.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.14 by ($4.20). The company had revenue of $457.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.77 million. Credit Acceptance had a net margin of 42.75% and a return on equity of 45.34%. Credit Acceptance’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $13.71 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CACC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Credit Acceptance from $460.00 to $440.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com downgraded Credit Acceptance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $435.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Credit Acceptance

In related news, insider Prescott General Partners Llc sold 14,648 shares of Credit Acceptance stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $587.29, for a total transaction of $8,602,623.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 43,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,741,507.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance by 3.0% during the first quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 678 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its position in Credit Acceptance by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 369 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Credit Acceptance by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 250 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in Credit Acceptance by 1.3% during the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 2,929 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in Credit Acceptance during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.05% of the company’s stock.

Credit Acceptance Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $527.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $540.07. The company has a quick ratio of 21.07, a current ratio of 21.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. The company has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a PE ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 1.34.

About Credit Acceptance

Credit Acceptance Corporation provides financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps various amounts collected from the consumers.

Featured Articles

