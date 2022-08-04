Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL) Sets New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday after Truist Financial raised their price target on the stock from $270.00 to $285.00. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock. Kinsale Capital Group traded as high as $247.03 and last traded at $244.95, with a volume of 923 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $243.49.

Insider Activity at Kinsale Capital Group

In other Kinsale Capital Group news, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.75, for a total transaction of $819,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 319,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,436,052.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kinsale Capital Group

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KNSL. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 140.4% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 186.0% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Kinsale Capital Group in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Kinsale Capital Group Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $225.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $217.34. The company has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.60 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.24. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 24.01% and a net margin of 20.32%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 7.23 EPS for the current year.

Kinsale Capital Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. Kinsale Capital Group’s payout ratio is 8.35%.

About Kinsale Capital Group

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, excess and general casualty, commercial property, allied health, life sciences, energy, environmental, health care, inland marine, public entity, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

