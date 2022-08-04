Vivendi (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) Hits New 12-Month Low After Analyst Downgrade

Vivendi SE (OTCMKTS:VIVHY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday after UBS Group lowered their price target on the stock from €15.50 to €15.10. The company traded as low as $9.23 and last traded at $9.25, with a volume of 210346 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.33.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on VIVHY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Vivendi from €13.30 ($13.71) to €13.60 ($14.02) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Vivendi from €13.40 ($13.81) to €12.00 ($12.37) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Vivendi from €14.00 ($14.43) to €13.00 ($13.40) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Vivendi from €13.00 ($13.40) to €13.10 ($13.51) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Vivendi currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.13.

Vivendi Stock Up 1.5 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.22.

About Vivendi

Vivendi SE operates as a entertainment, media, and communication company in France, the rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Canal+ Group, Havas Group, Editis, Prisma Media, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, Corporate, and New Initiative segments. The Canal+ Group segment publishes and distributes premium and thematic pay-TV and free-to-air channels; and produces, sells, and distributes movies and TV series.

