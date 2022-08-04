Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday after Cowen lowered their price target on the stock from $75.00 to $55.00. The stock had previously closed at $49.72, but opened at $44.00. Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Cognex shares last traded at $48.12, with a volume of 13,471 shares traded.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Cognex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group reduced their price target on Cognex from $80.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Stephens lowered Cognex from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $80.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered Cognex from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Cognex from $68.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cognex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.92.

Get Cognex alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Dianne M. Parrotte purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $46.00 per share, with a total value of $138,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,608 shares in the company, valued at $165,968. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Cognex Stock Down 6.6 %

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in Cognex by 71.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 5,413 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 2,253 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cognex by 1.8% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,565 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cognex by 375.9% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,656 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares during the last quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd raised its stake in shares of Cognex by 6.4% in the second quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 41,975 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,785,000 after purchasing an additional 2,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Cognex by 41.5% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,174,329 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $50,440,000 after purchasing an additional 344,319 shares during the last quarter. 88.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a PE ratio of 29.97 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.87.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. Cognex had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 25.67%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cognex Co. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cognex Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cognex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.