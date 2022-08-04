Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) Shares Down 5.7% Following Weak Earnings

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Rating) dropped 5.7% during trading on Wednesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $49.42 and last traded at $52.26. Approximately 16,986 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 539,651 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.42.

The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.05). Harmony Biosciences had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 69.07%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 EPS.

Get Harmony Biosciences alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HRMY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Harmony Biosciences from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “maintains” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Harmony Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Raymond James restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Harmony Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Harmony Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.14.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Harmony Biosciences

In other Harmony Biosciences news, Director Jack Nielsen sold 75,117 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.22, for a total value of $4,147,960.74. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,300,261 shares in the company, valued at $182,240,412.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CEO John C. Jacobs sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.42, for a total transaction of $681,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Jack Nielsen sold 75,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.22, for a total value of $4,147,960.74. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,300,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $182,240,412.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 489,667 shares of company stock worth $26,332,662 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 34.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Harmony Biosciences during the first quarter valued at $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Harmony Biosciences during the first quarter valued at $74,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Harmony Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at $84,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Harmony Biosciences during the second quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Harmony Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at $133,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.62% of the company’s stock.

Harmony Biosciences Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.84. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 65.40 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 4.88, a current ratio of 4.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

About Harmony Biosciences

(Get Rating)

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders in the United States. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Harmony Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmony Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.