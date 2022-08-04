Adient (ADNT) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, August 5th. Analysts expect Adient to post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.15). Adient had a negative return on equity of 4.92% and a net margin of 5.80%. The company had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. On average, analysts expect Adient to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Adient Stock Performance

NYSE ADNT opened at $35.20 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.48, a PEG ratio of 25.02 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.28. Adient has a 12-month low of $27.15 and a 12-month high of $50.96.

Insider Activity at Adient

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, EVP Jerome J. Dorlack sold 7,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.29, for a total value of $237,804.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 113,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,550,914.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Adient by 29.1% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,562,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,420,000 after purchasing an additional 2,607,625 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Adient by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,748,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,197,000 after buying an additional 167,887 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Adient by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,018,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,078,000 after acquiring an additional 133,723 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Adient by 2.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,698,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,999,000 after acquiring an additional 58,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Adient by 21.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,317,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,697,000 after acquiring an additional 229,842 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Adient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Adient in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on Adient from $45.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Adient from $59.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Adient from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.89.

Adient Company Profile

Adient plc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's seating solutions include frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers. It serves automotive original equipment manufacturers in the Americas, including North America and South America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific.

