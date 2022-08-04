SKYX Platforms Corp.’s (NASDAQ:SKYX) Lock-Up Period To End on August 9th

SKYX Platforms’ (NASDAQ:SKYX – Get Rating) lock-up period is set to end on Tuesday, August 9th. SKYX Platforms had issued 1,650,000 shares in its IPO on February 10th. The total size of the offering was $23,100,000 based on an initial share price of $14.00. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.

SKYX Platforms stock opened at $6.43 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 6.31 and a quick ratio of 6.12. SKYX Platforms has a 12-month low of $1.82 and a 12-month high of $16.00.

In other news, Director Dov Shiff bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.72 per share, for a total transaction of $54,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,817,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,422,435.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO John P. Campi acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.36 per share, for a total transaction of $26,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,189,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,374,567.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Dov Shiff acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.72 per share, with a total value of $54,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,817,072 shares in the company, valued at $29,422,435.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 81,656 shares of company stock worth $297,748. 40.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKYX. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in SKYX Platforms during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SKYX Platforms during the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in SKYX Platforms during the 1st quarter valued at about $219,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in SKYX Platforms during the 1st quarter valued at about $273,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in SKYX Platforms during the 1st quarter valued at about $421,000.

SKYX Platforms Corp. provides a series of safe-smart platform technologies. The company's first-generation technologies enable light fixtures, ceiling fans, and other electrically wired products to be installed into a ceiling's electrical outlet box; and second-generation technology provides a platform that is designed to enhance safety and lifestyle of homes and other buildings.

