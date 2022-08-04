Arqit Quantum Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQQ) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Arqit Quantum Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQQ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 547,000 shares, a decline of 15.9% from the June 30th total of 650,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 193,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days. Currently, 3.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Arqit Quantum Price Performance

Shares of ARQQ stock opened at $5.28 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.08 and its 200 day moving average is $10.75. Arqit Quantum has a 52-week low of $4.98 and a 52-week high of $41.52.

Get Arqit Quantum alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ARQQ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Arqit Quantum in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Arqit Quantum in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arqit Quantum

About Arqit Quantum

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARQQ. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Arqit Quantum in the second quarter worth $158,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Arqit Quantum by 4,755.6% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 11,889 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Arqit Quantum by 100.0% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 27,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 13,520 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Arqit Quantum by 20.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 100,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 17,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Arqit Quantum by 86.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 85,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 39,716 shares during the last quarter. 7.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Arqit Quantum Inc provides cybersecurity services through satellite and terrestrial platforms in the United Kingdom. It offers QuantumCloud that enables any device to download a lightweight software agent, which can create encryption keys in partnership with any other device. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arqit Quantum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arqit Quantum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.