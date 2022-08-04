Arqit Quantum Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQQ) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Arqit Quantum Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQQ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 547,000 shares, a decline of 15.9% from the June 30th total of 650,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 193,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days. Currently, 3.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Arqit Quantum Price Performance
Shares of ARQQ stock opened at $5.28 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.08 and its 200 day moving average is $10.75. Arqit Quantum has a 52-week low of $4.98 and a 52-week high of $41.52.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several brokerages recently issued reports on ARQQ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Arqit Quantum in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Arqit Quantum in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arqit Quantum
About Arqit Quantum
Arqit Quantum Inc provides cybersecurity services through satellite and terrestrial platforms in the United Kingdom. It offers QuantumCloud that enables any device to download a lightweight software agent, which can create encryption keys in partnership with any other device. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Arqit Quantum (ARQQ)
- Is Starbucks Shooting For The Moon?
- PayPal Continues To Struggle As Competition Increases
- Two High-Yield Deep-Values You Shouldn’t Ignore
- Is Nike An Undervalued Opportunity for Investors?
- Caterpillar Falls To Strong Support Near Bottom Of Range
Receive News & Ratings for Arqit Quantum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arqit Quantum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.