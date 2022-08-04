Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:APDN) Short Interest Update

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:APDN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 274,200 shares, an increase of 17.1% from the June 30th total of 234,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 144,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Shares of APDN opened at $4.10 on Thursday. Applied DNA Sciences has a 1-year low of $0.62 and a 1-year high of $6.97. The stock has a market cap of $36.83 million, a PE ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.86.

Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The technology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.02. Applied DNA Sciences had a negative net margin of 96.17% and a negative return on equity of 131.10%. The business had revenue of $6.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.65 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Applied DNA Sciences will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in APDN. Delta Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Applied DNA Sciences by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 45,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 29,998 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Applied DNA Sciences by 53.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 65,916 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 22,843 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Applied DNA Sciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Applied DNA Sciences by 53.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,977 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 9,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied DNA Sciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.24% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Applied DNA Sciences from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th.

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc develops and markets DNA-based technology solutions for use in the nucleic acid-based in vitro diagnostics and preclinical nucleic-acid based drug development and manufacturing markets; and for supply chain security, anti-counterfeiting, and anti-theft technology purposes. The company's supply chain security and product authentication solutions include SigNature molecular tags that provide forensic power and protection for various applications used to fortify brand protection efforts and strengthen supply chain security, as well as mark, track, and convict criminals; SigNify IF portable DNA readers and SigNify consumable reagent test kits that provide real-time authentication of molecular tags in the field; and CertainT, which indicates the use of tagging, testing, and tracking platforms and solutions enabling manufacturers, brands, and trade organizations to convey proof of their product claims.

