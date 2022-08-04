Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:APDN) Short Interest Update

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:APDN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 274,200 shares, an increase of 17.1% from the June 30th total of 234,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 144,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.
Applied DNA Sciences Price Performance
Shares of APDN opened at $4.10 on Thursday. Applied DNA Sciences has a 1-year low of $0.62 and a 1-year high of $6.97. The stock has a market cap of $36.83 million, a PE ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.86.
Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The technology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.02. Applied DNA Sciences had a negative net margin of 96.17% and a negative return on equity of 131.10%. The business had revenue of $6.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.65 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Applied DNA Sciences will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Applied DNA Sciences from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th.
About Applied DNA Sciences
Applied DNA Sciences, Inc develops and markets DNA-based technology solutions for use in the nucleic acid-based in vitro diagnostics and preclinical nucleic-acid based drug development and manufacturing markets; and for supply chain security, anti-counterfeiting, and anti-theft technology purposes. The company's supply chain security and product authentication solutions include SigNature molecular tags that provide forensic power and protection for various applications used to fortify brand protection efforts and strengthen supply chain security, as well as mark, track, and convict criminals; SigNify IF portable DNA readers and SigNify consumable reagent test kits that provide real-time authentication of molecular tags in the field; and CertainT, which indicates the use of tagging, testing, and tracking platforms and solutions enabling manufacturers, brands, and trade organizations to convey proof of their product claims.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Applied DNA Sciences (APDN)
- PayPal Continues To Struggle As Competition Increases
- Two High-Yield Deep-Values You Shouldn’t Ignore
- Is Starbucks Shooting For The Moon?
- Caterpillar Falls To Strong Support Near Bottom Of Range
- Is Nike An Undervalued Opportunity for Investors?
Receive News & Ratings for Applied DNA Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied DNA Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.