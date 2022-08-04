Green Thumb Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTBIF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Green Thumb Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTBIF – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $45.11.
Several research firms have recently commented on GTBIF. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of Green Thumb Industries from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Green Thumb Industries in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Green Thumb Industries in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Alliance Global Partners reduced their price objective on shares of Green Thumb Industries from C$40.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Green Thumb Industries from $33.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th.
Green Thumb Industries Price Performance
GTBIF stock opened at $9.71 on Thursday. Green Thumb Industries has a 1-year low of $7.72 and a 1-year high of $33.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.43. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.28.
About Green Thumb Industries
Green Thumb Industries Inc engages in manufacture, distribution, and sale of various cannabis products for medical and adult-use in the United States. It offers cannabis flower; and processed and packaged products, including pre-rolls, concentrates, vapes, tinctures, edibles, topicals, and other cannabis-related products under the Beboe, Dogwalkers, Doctor Solomon's, Good Green, incredibles, and RHYTHM brands.
