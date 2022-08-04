Green Thumb Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTBIF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Green Thumb Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTBIF – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $45.11.

Several research firms have recently commented on GTBIF. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of Green Thumb Industries from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Green Thumb Industries in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Green Thumb Industries in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Alliance Global Partners reduced their price objective on shares of Green Thumb Industries from C$40.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Green Thumb Industries from $33.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th.

Green Thumb Industries Price Performance

GTBIF stock opened at $9.71 on Thursday. Green Thumb Industries has a 1-year low of $7.72 and a 1-year high of $33.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.43. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.28.

About Green Thumb Industries

Green Thumb Industries ( OTCMKTS:GTBIF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. Green Thumb Industries had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 6.32%. The firm had revenue of $242.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.20 million. As a group, analysts expect that Green Thumb Industries will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Green Thumb Industries Inc engages in manufacture, distribution, and sale of various cannabis products for medical and adult-use in the United States. It offers cannabis flower; and processed and packaged products, including pre-rolls, concentrates, vapes, tinctures, edibles, topicals, and other cannabis-related products under the Beboe, Dogwalkers, Doctor Solomon's, Good Green, incredibles, and RHYTHM brands.

