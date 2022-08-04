Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,300,000 shares, a growth of 19.5% from the June 30th total of 9,460,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,130,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Akebia Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Akebia Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $39,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $40,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 176.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 85,186 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 54,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 32,286 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 8,759 shares in the last quarter. 55.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AKBA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Akebia Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Akebia Therapeutics from $2.00 to $1.25 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.75.

Akebia Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of Akebia Therapeutics stock opened at $0.39 on Thursday. Akebia Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.30 and a fifty-two week high of $3.35. The firm has a market cap of $71.67 million, a P/E ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.07.

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.08). Akebia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 123.64% and a negative return on equity of 266.13%. The business had revenue of $61.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.45) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Akebia Therapeutics will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

About Akebia Therapeutics

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. The company's lead product investigational product candidate is vadadustat, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia due to chronic kidney disease (CKD) in dialysis-dependent and non-dialysis dependent adult patients.

