AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,150,000 shares, a growth of 19.4% from the June 30th total of 1,800,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 751,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days. Approximately 3.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Perkins Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AquaBounty Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $545,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of AquaBounty Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Oak Family Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of AquaBounty Technologies by 117.5% during the fourth quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 84,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 45,567 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its stake in shares of AquaBounty Technologies by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 48,499 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of AquaBounty Technologies in the first quarter worth $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.94% of the company’s stock.

AquaBounty Technologies Trading Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ AQB opened at $1.56 on Thursday. AquaBounty Technologies has a one year low of $1.13 and a one year high of $5.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 43.50 and a current ratio of 43.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.88 and a beta of 0.94.

About AquaBounty Technologies

AquaBounty Technologies ( NASDAQ:AQB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. AquaBounty Technologies had a negative net margin of 1,128.26% and a negative return on equity of 10.71%. The firm had revenue of $0.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.73 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AquaBounty Technologies will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on enhancing productivity in the commercial aquaculture industry in the United States and Canada. The company engages in genetic, genomic, and fish health and nutrition research activities. It offers AquAdvantage Salmon, a bioengineered Atlantic salmon for human consumption; and sells conventional Atlantic salmon, salmon eggs, fry, and byproducts.

