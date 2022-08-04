Short Interest in Alzamend Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALZN) Increases By 17.2%

Alzamend Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALZN – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,170,000 shares, an increase of 17.2% from the June 30th total of 998,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 499,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days. Currently, 4.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Alzamend Neuro

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALZN. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Alzamend Neuro during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,847,000. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Alzamend Neuro during the 1st quarter worth approximately $308,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Alzamend Neuro during the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Alzamend Neuro during the 1st quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Alzamend Neuro during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Alzamend Neuro alerts:

Alzamend Neuro Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of Alzamend Neuro stock opened at $0.92 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.91 and a 200-day moving average of $1.08. Alzamend Neuro has a 1-year low of $0.80 and a 1-year high of $4.54.

About Alzamend Neuro

Alzamend Neuro, Inc, an early clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various products for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases and psychiatric disorders. Its pipeline includes AL001, an ionic cocrystal technology delivering a therapeutic combination of lithium, proline, and salicylate for the treatment of Alzheimer's and other neurodegenerative diseases, and psychiatric disorders; and AL002, a method using a mutant-peptide sensitized cell as a cell-based therapeutic vaccine to restore the ability of a patient's immunological system to combat Alzheimer's.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alzamend Neuro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alzamend Neuro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.