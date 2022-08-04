Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX) Short Interest Update

Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,380,000 shares, an increase of 19.0% from the June 30th total of 2,840,000 shares. Approximately 6.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,060,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Aldeyra Therapeutics Trading Up 2.8 %

Aldeyra Therapeutics stock opened at $5.80 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.09 and a 200 day moving average of $3.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $338.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.23 and a beta of 1.43. Aldeyra Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.36 and a 12-month high of $10.19. The company has a current ratio of 13.60, a quick ratio of 13.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Insider Activity

Aldeyra Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ALDX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.02. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.25) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Aldeyra Therapeutics will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Aldeyra Therapeutics news, CEO Todd C. Brady bought 17,700 shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.36 per share, for a total transaction of $59,472.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,216,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,087,557.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Aldeyra Therapeutics news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc purchased 119,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.00 per share, with a total value of $596,960.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 10,023,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,116,355. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Todd C. Brady bought 17,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.36 per share, for a total transaction of $59,472.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,216,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,087,557.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 285,600 shares of company stock worth $1,399,610 over the last quarter. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aldeyra Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Aldeyra Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Aldeyra Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Aldeyra Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,809 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 4,212 shares during the period. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in Aldeyra Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,000. 62.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aldeyra Therapeutics Company Profile

Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-?B, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A.

See Also

