Kering (EPA:KER) PT Set at €685.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a €685.00 ($706.19) price objective on Kering (EPA:KER – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on KER. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €670.00 ($690.72) price target on shares of Kering in a report on Monday, June 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €605.00 ($623.71) price target on shares of Kering in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Barclays set a €773.00 ($796.91) price target on shares of Kering in a report on Monday, July 11th. UBS Group set a €717.00 ($739.18) target price on shares of Kering in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €700.00 ($721.65) target price on shares of Kering in a report on Friday, April 22nd.

Get Kering alerts:

Kering Price Performance

Shares of Kering stock opened at €553.40 ($570.52) on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €507.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of €550.12. Kering has a fifty-two week low of €231.35 ($238.51) and a fifty-two week high of €417.40 ($430.31).

About Kering

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, purses, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; and jewelry and watches, as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.