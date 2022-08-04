Vinci (EPA:DG) PT Set at €124.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €124.00 ($127.84) target price on Vinci (EPA:DG – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on DG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €114.00 ($117.53) price target on shares of Vinci in a report on Monday, July 25th. Berenberg Bank set a €105.00 ($108.25) price target on shares of Vinci in a report on Friday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €112.00 ($115.46) price target on shares of Vinci in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €110.00 ($113.40) price target on shares of Vinci in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, UBS Group set a €111.00 ($114.43) price target on shares of Vinci in a report on Friday, July 22nd.

Vinci Stock Performance

Shares of EPA:DG opened at €92.45 ($95.31) on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is €88.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €91.77. Vinci has a 12-month low of €69.54 ($71.69) and a 12-month high of €88.80 ($91.55).

Vinci Company Profile

VINCI SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the concessions, energy, and construction segments primarily in France. It Concessions segment operates motorway concessions with a network of 4,419 kilometers in France; 45 airports; 4,437 kilometers of motorways; highways, railways, and 4 stadiums, as well as operates airports in France and in 11 other countries.

