Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates “€1.50” Price Target for Air France-KLM (EPA:AF)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €1.50 ($1.55) price target on Air France-KLM (EPA:AF – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on AF. UBS Group set a €1.90 ($1.96) target price on shares of Air France-KLM in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Barclays set a €4.00 ($4.12) target price on shares of Air France-KLM in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. HSBC set a €1.20 ($1.24) target price on shares of Air France-KLM in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Berenberg Bank set a €1.10 ($1.13) target price on shares of Air France-KLM in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €1.70 ($1.75) target price on shares of Air France-KLM in a research report on Monday, June 6th.

Get Air France-KLM alerts:

Air France-KLM Stock Performance

Shares of EPA AF opened at €1.49 ($1.54) on Monday. Air France-KLM has a twelve month low of €6.88 ($7.09) and a twelve month high of €14.65 ($15.10). The company has a 50 day moving average of €1.36 and a 200 day moving average of €3.09.

About Air France-KLM

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo transportation services on scheduled flights in Metropolitan France, Benelux, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other segments. It also offers airframe and engine maintenance services; component support services comprising electronic, mechanical, pneumatic, hydraulic, etc.; and other services, as well as operates point-to-point flights to/from the Netherlands and France.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Air France-KLM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air France-KLM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.