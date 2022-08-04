Vinci (EPA:DG) PT Set at €113.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Vinci (EPA:DG – Get Rating) has been given a €113.00 ($116.49) target price by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 22.23% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on DG. Berenberg Bank set a €105.00 ($108.25) price objective on shares of Vinci in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Barclays set a €113.00 ($116.49) price objective on shares of Vinci in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €112.00 ($115.46) price target on shares of Vinci in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €124.00 ($127.84) price target on shares of Vinci in a research note on Monday. Finally, UBS Group set a €111.00 ($114.43) price target on shares of Vinci in a research note on Tuesday.

Get Vinci alerts:

Vinci Stock Performance

Shares of Vinci stock opened at €92.45 ($95.31) on Tuesday. Vinci has a one year low of €69.54 ($71.69) and a one year high of €88.80 ($91.55). The firm has a fifty day moving average of €88.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of €91.77.

Vinci Company Profile

VINCI SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the concessions, energy, and construction segments primarily in France. It Concessions segment operates motorway concessions with a network of 4,419 kilometers in France; 45 airports; 4,437 kilometers of motorways; highways, railways, and 4 stadiums, as well as operates airports in France and in 11 other countries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vinci Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vinci and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.