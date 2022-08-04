BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) PT Set at €68.00 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €68.00 ($70.10) target price on BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on BNP. Barclays set a €64.30 ($66.29) price target on shares of BNP Paribas in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. set a €68.00 ($70.10) price target on shares of BNP Paribas in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group set a €74.00 ($76.29) price target on shares of BNP Paribas in a report on Monday. UBS Group set a €63.00 ($64.95) price objective on shares of BNP Paribas in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €65.00 ($67.01) price objective on shares of BNP Paribas in a research note on Friday, July 29th.

Get BNP Paribas alerts:

BNP Paribas Stock Performance

EPA BNP opened at €47.26 ($48.72) on Monday. BNP Paribas has a one year low of €57.24 ($59.01) and a one year high of €69.17 ($71.31). The company’s 50 day moving average price is €47.30 and its 200 day moving average price is €52.21.

About BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers corporate and institutional banking services, such as consulting, financing and transaction banking for corporate clients and institutional investors; capital markets investment and financing; securities clearing, and custody services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BNP Paribas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNP Paribas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.