Sixt (ETR:SIX2) PT Set at €140.00 by Baader Bank

Sixt (ETR:SIX2 – Get Rating) received a €140.00 ($144.33) target price from Baader Bank in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Baader Bank’s price target points to a potential upside of 12.81% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on SIX2. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €150.00 ($154.64) price target on Sixt in a report on Monday, July 11th. Hauck Aufhäuser In… set a €170.00 ($175.26) price target on Sixt in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €130.00 ($134.02) price target on Sixt in a report on Monday, July 11th. Warburg Research set a €150.00 ($154.64) price target on Sixt in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €140.00 ($144.33) price target on Sixt in a report on Friday, July 8th.

SIX2 opened at €124.10 ($127.94) on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is €113.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is €126.71. Sixt has a 1 year low of €95.20 ($98.14) and a 1 year high of €170.30 ($175.57). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.90, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion and a PE ratio of 14.25.

Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services for private and business customers in Germany and internationally. The company engages in the rental of various utility vehicles; and provision of international holiday vehicle rental, car sharing, transfer, and car subscription services. As of December 31, 2021, its corporate and franchise station network comprised approximately 900 stations.

