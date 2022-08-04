Vonovia (ETR:VNA) Given a €40.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Royal Bank of Canada set a €40.00 ($41.24) target price on Vonovia (ETR:VNA – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €57.00 ($58.76) price objective on shares of Vonovia in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Berenberg Bank set a €69.00 ($71.13) price objective on shares of Vonovia in a report on Friday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €34.00 ($35.05) price objective on shares of Vonovia in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Warburg Research set a €60.20 ($62.06) price objective on shares of Vonovia in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Barclays set a €42.00 ($43.30) price objective on shares of Vonovia in a report on Monday, July 4th.

Vonovia Stock Up 0.5 %

VNA opened at €31.64 ($32.62) on Monday. Vonovia has a twelve month low of €27.17 ($28.01) and a twelve month high of €60.96 ($62.85). The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of €31.33 and a 200 day moving average price of €38.91. The company has a market cap of $25.18 billion and a PE ratio of 9.87.

Vonovia Company Profile

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through five segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, Development, and Deutsche Wohnen. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

