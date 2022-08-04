Nemetschek (ETR:NEM) PT Set at €75.00 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €75.00 ($77.32) price target on Nemetschek (ETR:NEM – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €63.00 ($64.95) target price on shares of Nemetschek in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus set a €70.00 ($72.16) target price on shares of Nemetschek in a report on Monday, July 11th. Barclays set a €70.00 ($72.16) target price on shares of Nemetschek in a report on Friday, July 29th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €83.00 ($85.57) target price on shares of Nemetschek in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, set a €75.00 ($77.32) price target on shares of Nemetschek in a report on Monday.

Nemetschek Stock Performance

Nemetschek stock opened at €68.02 ($70.12) on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €60.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is €71.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion and a PE ratio of 46.66. Nemetschek has a 1-year low of €52.80 ($54.43) and a 1-year high of €116.15 ($119.74).

About Nemetschek

Nemetschek SE provides software solutions for architecture, engineering, construction, media, and entertainment markets in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Design, Build, Manage, and Media & Entertainment. The Design segment offers software solutions primarily under the Allplan, Graphisoft, Solibri, Precast, Vectorworks, SCIA, dRofus, Data Design System, Frilo, and RISA brands for architects, designers, engineers, structural engineers, specialist planners, and landscape designers, as well as developers and general contractors.

