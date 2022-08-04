Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) Given a €230.00 Price Target by Analysts

set a €230.00 ($237.11) price objective on Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3 – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

VOW3 has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €235.00 ($242.27) target price on Volkswagen in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €115.00 ($118.56) target price on Volkswagen in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Barclays set a €225.00 ($231.96) target price on Volkswagen in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. UBS Group set a €230.00 ($237.11) target price on Volkswagen in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €175.00 ($180.41) price target on Volkswagen in a research report on Thursday, July 21st.

Volkswagen Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of Volkswagen stock opened at €144.48 ($148.95) on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €140.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is €154.85. Volkswagen has a 52-week low of €120.56 ($124.29) and a 52-week high of €210.60 ($217.11). The firm has a market cap of $42.63 billion and a PE ratio of 3.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.05, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.23.

About Volkswagen

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles, engines, and vehicle software; and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

