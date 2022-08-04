K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF) Given a €32.00 Price Target at Baader Bank

K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF – Get Rating) received a €32.00 ($32.99) target price from research analysts at Baader Bank in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Baader Bank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 48.01% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on SDF. UBS Group set a €20.00 ($20.62) price target on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €44.50 ($45.88) target price on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Berenberg Bank set a €22.00 ($22.68) target price on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €37.00 ($38.14) target price on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, May 23rd.

Get K+S Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

K+S Aktiengesellschaft Stock Down 0.6 %

K+S Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at €21.62 ($22.29) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.20. K+S Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of €10.92 ($11.25) and a twelve month high of €36.45 ($37.58). The company’s 50-day moving average price is €22.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €24.60.

About K+S Aktiengesellschaft

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a supplier of mineral products for the agricultural, industrial, consumer, and community segments worldwide. It operates through Agriculture, and Industry+ segments. The Agriculture segment offers potassium chloride for important crops, such as cereals, corn, rice, and soybeans; and fertilizer specialties that are used for crops for magnesium and sulfur, including rapeseed or potatoes, as well as for chloride-sensitive crops consisting of citrus fruits, grapes, or vegetables.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for K+S Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K+S Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.