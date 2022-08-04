Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology (ETR:PFV) PT Set at €171.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology (ETR:PFV – Get Rating) has been assigned a €171.00 ($176.29) price objective by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 19.58% from the stock’s current price.
Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology Stock Performance
ETR PFV opened at €143.00 ($147.42) on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is €150.82 and its 200-day moving average is €163.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.95. Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology has a 12-month low of €134.60 ($138.76) and a 12-month high of €226.00 ($232.99).
About Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology
See Also
- PayPal Continues To Struggle As Competition Increases
- Is Starbucks Shooting For The Moon?
- Two High-Yield Deep-Values You Shouldn’t Ignore
- Proposed Tesla Stock Split Drives EV Market Higher
- Caterpillar Falls To Strong Support Near Bottom Of Range
Receive News & Ratings for Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.