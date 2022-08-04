Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $103.92.

Several research analysts have commented on FND shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $130.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Floor & Decor in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $130.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 6th.

Floor & Decor Stock Up 3.7 %

Shares of NYSE FND opened at $83.68 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.07. Floor & Decor has a 52-week low of $59.91 and a 52-week high of $145.89. The firm has a market cap of $8.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Floor & Decor

Floor & Decor ( NYSE:FND Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 20.21%. Floor & Decor’s quarterly revenue was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Floor & Decor will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 59,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,757,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 9,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 2,220 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,501,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. 96.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Floor & Decor Company Profile

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer and commercial flooring distributor of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories.

