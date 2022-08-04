Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.71.

A number of research firms have commented on ARCC. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Ares Capital from $22.50 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. TheStreet lowered Ares Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Hovde Group lowered their price target on Ares Capital to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com raised Ares Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Ares Capital in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th.

In related news, insider Michael Lewis Smith purchased 54,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.64 per share, for a total transaction of $1,006,560.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 89,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,658,960. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Michael J. Arougheti purchased 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.75 per share, for a total transaction of $5,325,000.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,782,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,643,084.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Lewis Smith purchased 54,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.64 per share, for a total transaction of $1,006,560.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 89,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,658,960. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 356,775 shares of company stock worth $6,381,371. Company insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sierra Capital LLC boosted its stake in Ares Capital by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 159,812 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,386,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Indie Asset Partners LLC boosted its stake in Ares Capital by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Indie Asset Partners LLC now owns 12,895 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. boosted its stake in Ares Capital by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 65,111 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. boosted its stake in Ares Capital by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 27,105 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merriman Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Ares Capital by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,417 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.44% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ARCC opened at $19.66 on Thursday. Ares Capital has a 1-year low of $17.03 and a 1-year high of $23.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.91 and a 200-day moving average of $20.24. The firm has a market cap of $9.76 billion, a PE ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 0.99.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The investment management company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.02. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 54.92%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ares Capital will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

