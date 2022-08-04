Apyx Medical (APYX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.20) per share for the quarter. Apyx Medical has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.04). Apyx Medical had a negative net margin of 30.96% and a negative return on equity of 30.00%. The company had revenue of $12.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Apyx Medical to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ APYX opened at $9.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $336.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.74 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.27. Apyx Medical has a 1 year low of $3.01 and a 1 year high of $17.50.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Apyx Medical in the first quarter valued at approximately $151,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Apyx Medical by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 558,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,647,000 after buying an additional 15,967 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apyx Medical by 5.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 512,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,343,000 after buying an additional 28,211 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Apyx Medical by 16.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 3,769 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Apyx Medical by 57.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 6,649 shares during the last quarter. 61.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of Apyx Medical from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Apyx Medical from $12.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th.

Apyx Medical Corporation, an energy technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices in the cosmetic and surgical markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Advanced Energy and Original Equipment Manufacturing (OEM). It offers Helium Plasma Generator for delivery of RF energy and helium to cut, coagulate and ablate soft tissue during open and laparoscopic surgical procedures.

