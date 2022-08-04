Apyx Medical (APYX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.20) per share for the quarter. Apyx Medical has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.04). Apyx Medical had a negative net margin of 30.96% and a negative return on equity of 30.00%. The company had revenue of $12.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Apyx Medical to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Apyx Medical Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ APYX opened at $9.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $336.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.74 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.27. Apyx Medical has a 1 year low of $3.01 and a 1 year high of $17.50.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of Apyx Medical from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Apyx Medical from $12.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th.
Apyx Medical Company Profile
Apyx Medical Corporation, an energy technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices in the cosmetic and surgical markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Advanced Energy and Original Equipment Manufacturing (OEM). It offers Helium Plasma Generator for delivery of RF energy and helium to cut, coagulate and ablate soft tissue during open and laparoscopic surgical procedures.
