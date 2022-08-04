Brookfield Asset Management (BAM) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.76 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.11. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 3.25%. The company had revenue of $21.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.80 EPS. On average, analysts expect Brookfield Asset Management to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Brookfield Asset Management Stock Up 1.5 %

Brookfield Asset Management stock opened at $49.73 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.14. Brookfield Asset Management has a fifty-two week low of $42.21 and a fifty-two week high of $62.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.47 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Brookfield Asset Management Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. Brookfield Asset Management’s payout ratio is 23.05%.

In related news, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Management Lp sold 191,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.30, for a total transaction of $2,164,978.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,622,000 shares in the company, valued at $131,328,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Management Lp sold 191,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.30, for a total transaction of $2,164,978.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,622,000 shares in the company, valued at $131,328,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Brookfield Asset Management In sold 377,803 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.21, for a total transaction of $9,524,413.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,014,977 shares in the company, valued at $403,737,570.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,244,984 shares of company stock worth $75,029,176.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brookfield Asset Management

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BAM. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 1.3% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 45,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,591,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the first quarter valued at about $443,000. Avalon Investment & Advisory boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 1.2% in the first quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 1,040,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,843,000 after acquiring an additional 12,675 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 16.2% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 5,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the period. Finally, Roundview Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 1.5% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 63,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,603,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares during the period. 60.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BAM has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $71.50 to $62.50 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Brookfield Asset Management presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.75.

About Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

Featured Articles

