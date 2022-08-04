Hippo (HIPO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Hippo (NYSE:HIPO – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 11th. Analysts expect Hippo to post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter. Hippo has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Hippo (NYSE:HIPO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.01). Hippo had a negative return on equity of 37.80% and a negative net margin of 246.66%. The company had revenue of $24.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.00 million. On average, analysts expect Hippo to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE HIPO opened at $0.83 on Thursday. Hippo has a 12 month low of $0.73 and a 12 month high of $10.08. The stock has a market cap of $471.53 million, a P/E ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.57.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Hippo in the first quarter worth $34,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Hippo during the first quarter valued at $59,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hippo by 1,031.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 58,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 53,228 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Hippo during the first quarter valued at $133,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Hippo by 10.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 105,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 9,991 shares during the last quarter. 35.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hippo Holdings Inc provides home protection insurance in the United States and the District of Columbia. Its insurance products include homeowners' insurance against risks of fire, wind, and theft; and commercial and personal lines of products. The company distributes insurance products and services through its technology platform; and offers its policies online, over the phone, or through licensed insurance agents.

