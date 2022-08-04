Hippo (HIPO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Hippo (NYSE:HIPO – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 11th. Analysts expect Hippo to post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter. Hippo has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Hippo (NYSE:HIPO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.01). Hippo had a negative return on equity of 37.80% and a negative net margin of 246.66%. The company had revenue of $24.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.00 million. On average, analysts expect Hippo to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Hippo Trading Down 2.1 %
NYSE HIPO opened at $0.83 on Thursday. Hippo has a 12 month low of $0.73 and a 12 month high of $10.08. The stock has a market cap of $471.53 million, a P/E ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.57.
Hippo Company Profile
Hippo Holdings Inc provides home protection insurance in the United States and the District of Columbia. Its insurance products include homeowners' insurance against risks of fire, wind, and theft; and commercial and personal lines of products. The company distributes insurance products and services through its technology platform; and offers its policies online, over the phone, or through licensed insurance agents.
