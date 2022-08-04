William Blair Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) – William Blair lifted their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Markel in a research note issued on Monday, August 1st. William Blair analyst J. Schmitt now expects that the insurance provider will earn $20.30 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $20.24. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Markel’s current full-year earnings is $71.93 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Markel’s Q4 2022 earnings at $21.41 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $19.49 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $26.74 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $22.65 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $23.64 EPS.

Markel (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $45.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $21.43 by $23.59. Markel had a net margin of 14.33% and a return on equity of 6.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $19.14 earnings per share.

Separately, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Markel from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,525.00.

Markel stock opened at $1,215.08 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1,306.86 and a 200-day moving average of $1,330.28. Markel has a 1 year low of $1,171.01 and a 1 year high of $1,519.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $16.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 0.70.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Markel by 500.0% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Markel in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Markel in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Markel in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Markel in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. 77.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner bought 50 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1,306.00 per share, for a total transaction of $65,300.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,027 shares in the company, valued at $54,887,262. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director A. Lynne Puckett acquired 78 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1,319.71 per share, for a total transaction of $102,937.38. Following the purchase, the director now owns 603 shares in the company, valued at $795,785.13. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner acquired 50 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1,306.00 per share, for a total transaction of $65,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 42,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,887,262. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 208 shares of company stock valued at $272,649 in the last quarter. 1.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

