DA Davidson Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson dropped their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Advance Auto Parts in a research note issued on Monday, August 1st. DA Davidson analyst M. Baker now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $3.77 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $3.99. The consensus estimate for Advance Auto Parts’ current full-year earnings is $13.70 per share.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.04. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 24.74% and a net margin of 5.16%. The company had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Advance Auto Parts Price Performance

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on AAP. Guggenheim cut their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $266.00 to $259.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $270.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $247.00 to $217.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $242.17.

AAP stock opened at $195.27 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Advance Auto Parts has a 12-month low of $164.00 and a 12-month high of $244.55. The company has a market cap of $11.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.75, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $183.67 and a 200-day moving average of $203.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Advance Auto Parts

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 2.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 154,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,701,000 after buying an additional 3,715 shares in the last quarter. Miramar Capital LLC raised its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 1,953.1% in the second quarter. Miramar Capital LLC now owns 39,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,798,000 after purchasing an additional 37,362 shares in the last quarter. First National Trust Co bought a new position in Advance Auto Parts in the second quarter worth $2,588,000. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 13.5% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 196.5% in the second quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 635,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,848,000 after acquiring an additional 420,878 shares during the last quarter. 98.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Advance Auto Parts Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is 66.82%.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

