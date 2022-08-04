Q3 2022 Earnings Forecast for OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) Issued By DA Davidson

OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC – Get Rating) – DA Davidson issued their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for OceanFirst Financial in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 2nd. DA Davidson analyst M. Navas forecasts that the savings and loans company will post earnings per share of $0.52 for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for OceanFirst Financial’s current full-year earnings is $2.27 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for OceanFirst Financial’s FY2022 earnings at $2.27 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.90 EPS.
Separately, StockNews.com cut OceanFirst Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 21st.
OceanFirst Financial Price Performance
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of OceanFirst Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of OceanFirst Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,917 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 919 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in OceanFirst Financial in the 1st quarter worth $141,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.53% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity
In related news, Director Michael D. Devlin sold 60,000 shares of OceanFirst Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.61, for a total transaction of $1,236,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 52,114 shares in the company, valued at $1,074,069.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Michael D. Devlin sold 60,000 shares of OceanFirst Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.61, for a total value of $1,236,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,114 shares in the company, valued at $1,074,069.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Patrick Sean Barrett bought 10,500 shares of OceanFirst Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.91 per share, with a total value of $198,555.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $387,806.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.
OceanFirst Financial Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. This is a positive change from OceanFirst Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. OceanFirst Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.21%.
About OceanFirst Financial
OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services. It accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing demand deposits, and time deposits to retail, government, and business customers.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on OceanFirst Financial (OCFC)
- Two High-Yield Deep-Values You Shouldn’t Ignore
- PayPal Continues To Struggle As Competition Increases
- Is Starbucks Shooting For The Moon?
- Is Nike An Undervalued Opportunity for Investors?
- Caterpillar Falls To Strong Support Near Bottom Of Range
Receive News & Ratings for OceanFirst Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OceanFirst Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.