Analysts Offer Predictions for Oshkosh Co.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:OSK)

Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) – Research analysts at KeyCorp cut their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Oshkosh in a note issued to investors on Sunday, July 31st. KeyCorp analyst S. Barger now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.81 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.25. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Oshkosh’s current full-year earnings is $3.83 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Oshkosh’s FY2022 earnings at $3.22 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.78 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.82 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.86 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.37 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Argus began coverage on shares of Oshkosh in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $125.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $118.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Oshkosh in a report on Friday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.87.

NYSE:OSK opened at $83.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.73. Oshkosh has a one year low of $77.89 and a one year high of $125.16.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.53). Oshkosh had a return on equity of 4.02% and a net margin of 1.53%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share. Oshkosh’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is 83.62%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSK. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Oshkosh in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in Oshkosh during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Oshkosh during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Oshkosh during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Oshkosh by 214.4% during the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.89% of the company’s stock.

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

