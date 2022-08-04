Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Aecon Group Inc. Cut by Analyst (TSE:ARE)

Aecon Group Inc. (TSE:ARE – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Desjardins lowered their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Aecon Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 1st. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now forecasts that the company will earn $0.55 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.59. Desjardins currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Aecon Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.83 per share.

ARE has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Aecon Group from C$16.00 to C$13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. CIBC dropped their target price on Aecon Group from C$16.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Tuesday. ATB Capital dropped their target price on Aecon Group from C$18.25 to C$14.00 in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James lowered their price target on Aecon Group from C$21.00 to C$17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Aecon Group from C$14.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$15.41.

Shares of ARE stock opened at C$10.97 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$13.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$15.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.06, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of C$668.68 million and a PE ratio of 27.43. Aecon Group has a fifty-two week low of C$10.57 and a fifty-two week high of C$22.28.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were paid a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.75%. Aecon Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 180.00%.

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

