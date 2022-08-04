CCL Industries Inc. (TSE:CCL) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.90 Per Share

CCL Industries Inc. (TSE:CCL – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Cormark issued their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of CCL Industries in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 2nd. Cormark analyst D. Mcfadgen expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.90 for the quarter. Cormark also issued estimates for CCL Industries’ FY2022 earnings at $3.57 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.82 EPS.

CCL Industries Price Performance

CCL Industries (TSE:CCL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.77 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.46 billion.

