Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) Lowered by Oppenheimer

Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Beyond Meat in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 1st. Oppenheimer analyst R. Parikh now expects that the company will earn ($1.21) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($1.13). The consensus estimate for Beyond Meat’s current full-year earnings is ($4.54) per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Beyond Meat’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($1.06) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.00) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($4.85) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($3.91) EPS.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($1.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.04) by ($0.54). Beyond Meat had a negative net margin of 54.79% and a negative return on equity of 160.55%. The firm had revenue of $109.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.42) earnings per share.

Beyond Meat Stock Up 2.3 %

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Barclays cut shares of Beyond Meat from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $42.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $60.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $29.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $42.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.82.

Beyond Meat stock opened at $34.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.45 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 6.27, a current ratio of 9.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.60. Beyond Meat has a twelve month low of $20.50 and a twelve month high of $134.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.01.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Beyond Meat

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 36,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,360,000 after buying an additional 1,636 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 10,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Beyond Meat in the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Beyond Meat in the fourth quarter worth $2,073,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 33,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,189,000 after buying an additional 3,565 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.15% of the company’s stock.

About Beyond Meat

(Get Rating)

Beyond Meat, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells a range of plant-based meat products across the platforms of beef, pork, and poultry. It sells its products through grocery, mass merchandiser, club store, convenience store and natural retailer channels, and direct-to-consumer, as well as various food-away-from-home channels, including restaurants, foodservice outlets, and schools.

