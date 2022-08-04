Nigel Rich CBE Buys 150,000 Shares of Foxtons Group plc (LON:FOXT) Stock

Foxtons Group plc (LON:FOXT – Get Rating) insider Nigel Rich CBE acquired 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 42 ($0.51) per share, with a total value of £63,000 ($77,196.42).

Nigel Rich CBE also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 30th, Nigel Rich CBE bought 37,687 shares of Foxtons Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 33 ($0.40) per share, for a total transaction of £12,436.71 ($15,239.20).

On Monday, May 30th, Nigel Rich CBE bought 140,000 shares of Foxtons Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 39 ($0.48) per share, for a total transaction of £54,600 ($66,903.57).

FOXT opened at GBX 41.55 ($0.51) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £131.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,077.50. Foxtons Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 30.02 ($0.37) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 59 ($0.72). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 38.16 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 38.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.83.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.20 ($0.00) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.47%.

Foxtons Group plc, an estate agency, provides services to the residential property market in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Lettings, Sales, and Mortgage Broking. The Lettings segment engages in letting and managing residential properties. The Sales segment sells residential properties.

