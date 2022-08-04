Kirsten English Buys 23,917 Shares of Actual Experience plc (LON:ACT) Stock

Actual Experience plc (LON:ACT – Get Rating) insider Kirsten English acquired 23,917 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share, with a total value of £717.51 ($879.19).

Shares of LON:ACT opened at GBX 2.25 ($0.03) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.81, a current ratio of 7.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.10. The stock has a market cap of £1.29 million and a PE ratio of -0.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 4.98 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 10.59. Actual Experience plc has a 52 week low of GBX 2.04 ($0.02) and a 52 week high of GBX 107.20 ($1.31).

Actual Experience plc, an analytics-as-a-service company, provides human experience management and associated consultancy services in the United Kingdom and the United States. It offers Analytics Cloud that receives data from digital users, applies algorithms to the data, and produces an objective score of digital experience quality and supply chain diagnostics; business impact assessment that helps its customer to understand the impact on top-level business metrics; and continuous improvement service to optimize the digital business over time.

