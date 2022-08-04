Inchcape plc (LON:INCH) Insider Acquires £2,044.80 in Stock

Inchcape plc (LON:INCH – Get Rating) insider John Langston purchased 284 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 720 ($8.82) per share, with a total value of £2,044.80 ($2,505.58).

Inchcape Stock Performance

Shares of INCH opened at GBX 853 ($10.45) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.21 billion and a PE ratio of 1,292.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 736.88 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 737.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.97, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Inchcape plc has a 12-month low of GBX 615 ($7.54) and a 12-month high of GBX 940.50 ($11.52).

Inchcape Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 4th will be given a GBX 7.50 ($0.09) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. Inchcape’s payout ratio is currently 20.15%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Inchcape

A number of research analysts have commented on INCH shares. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 910 ($11.15) price objective on shares of Inchcape in a research note on Monday, July 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 920 ($11.27) price target on shares of Inchcape in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th.

Inchcape plc operates as an automotive distributor and retailer. The company engages in the distribution, sales, and marketing of new and used cars, and parts. It also provides aftersales service and body shop repairs; and finance and insurance products and services. The company operates in the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, and Africa.

