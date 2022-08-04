Smiths Group plc (LON:SMIN) Insider George Buckley Acquires 812 Shares

Smiths Group plc (LON:SMIN – Get Rating) insider George Buckley purchased 812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,540 ($18.87) per share, for a total transaction of £12,504.80 ($15,322.63).

SMIN stock opened at GBX 1,515 ($18.56) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.89. The company has a market capitalization of £5.60 billion and a PE ratio of 2,404.76. Smiths Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 1,323 ($16.21) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,642 ($20.12). The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,478.93 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,486.69.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Smiths Group from GBX 1,900 ($23.28) to GBX 1,775 ($21.75) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,900 ($23.28) price target on shares of Smiths Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 1,500 ($18.38) price target on shares of Smiths Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,685 ($20.65).

Smiths Group plc operates as a technology company serving the medical technology, security and defense, general industrial, energy, and space and aerospace markets worldwide. It operates through John Crane, Smiths Detection, Flex-Tek, Smiths Interconnect, and Smiths Medical divisions. The John Crane division offers mechanical seals, seal support systems, hydrodynamic bearings, packing materials, power transmission couplings, and specialized filtration systems.

