Matthew Davies Purchases 2,000 Shares of Greggs plc (LON:GRG) Stock

Greggs plc (LON:GRG – Get Rating) insider Matthew Davies purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 2,126 ($26.05) per share, for a total transaction of £42,520 ($52,101.46).

Greggs Stock Up 1.4 %

Greggs stock opened at GBX 2,162 ($26.49) on Thursday. Greggs plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,780 ($21.81) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,443 ($42.19). The stock has a market cap of £2.21 billion and a PE ratio of 1,847.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,992.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2,280.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.98, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Greggs Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be given a GBX 15 ($0.18) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. Greggs’s dividend payout ratio is 12.82%.

About Greggs

Greggs plc operates as a bakery food-on-the-go retailer in the United Kingdom. It offers a range of fresh and frozen bakery products, sandwiches, and drinks. The company sells products to franchise and wholesale partners for sale in their own outlets. It is also involved in the property holding, non-trading, and trustee businesses.

