Insider Buying: ICG Enterprise Trust PLC (LON:ICGT) Insider Purchases 2,219 Shares of Stock

ICG Enterprise Trust PLC (LON:ICGT – Get Rating) insider Janine Nicholls bought 2,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,126 ($13.80) per share, for a total transaction of £24,985.94 ($30,616.27).

ICG Enterprise Trust Trading Down 2.4 %

LON:ICGT opened at GBX 1,050 ($12.87) on Thursday. ICG Enterprise Trust PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 954 ($11.69) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,314 ($16.10). The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,076.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,124.34. The firm has a market capitalization of £719.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 318.18.

ICG Enterprise Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 7th were paid a GBX 9 ($0.11) dividend. This is a positive change from ICG Enterprise Trust’s previous dividend of $6.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. This represents a yield of 0.88%. ICG Enterprise Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.88%.

ICG Enterprise Trust Company Profile

ICG Enterprise Trust PLC specializes in direct and fund of funds investments. The fund does not make venture capital investments in startups or early stage funds. The fund also provides growth capital. In direct co-investments, the fund invests in buyouts of mature companies. For fund of fund investments, the fund seeks to invest in primary funds, secondary fund purchases, private equity buyout funds, growth capital funds, and mezzanine funds.

