Insider Buying: Pacific Assets Trust plc (LON:PAC) Insider Buys £33,600 in Stock

Pacific Assets Trust plc (LON:PAC – Get Rating) insider Andrew Impey bought 10,000 shares of Pacific Assets Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 336 ($4.12) per share, with a total value of £33,600 ($41,171.43).

Pacific Assets Trust Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of LON PAC opened at GBX 334 ($4.09) on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 318.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 324.99. Pacific Assets Trust plc has a 1-year low of GBX 286.32 ($3.51) and a 1-year high of GBX 376 ($4.61). The firm has a market cap of £404.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,077.42.

Pacific Assets Trust Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were issued a dividend of GBX 1.90 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. Pacific Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.74%.

About Pacific Assets Trust

Pacific Assets Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Frostrow Capital LLP. It is managed by First State Investment Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of the Asia-Pacific region, excluding Japan, Australia, and New Zealand. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

