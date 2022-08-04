Countryside Partnerships PLC (LON:CSP) Insider Sells £163,591.90 in Stock

Countryside Partnerships PLC (LON:CSP – Get Rating) insider Tim Lawlor sold 56,411 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 290 ($3.55), for a total transaction of £163,591.90 ($200,455.70).

Shares of CSP opened at GBX 290.80 ($3.56) on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 265 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 270.55. Countryside Partnerships PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 217.60 ($2.67) and a 12 month high of GBX 579.50 ($7.10). The firm has a market cap of £1.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.41.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Countryside Partnerships from GBX 250 ($3.06) to GBX 240 ($2.94) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on shares of Countryside Partnerships from GBX 510 ($6.25) to GBX 270 ($3.31) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Countryside Partnerships from GBX 342 ($4.19) to GBX 260 ($3.19) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 370 ($4.53).

Countryside Partnerships PLC operates as a home builder and urban regeneration partner in the United Kingdom. The company offers mixed tenure developments, including affordable homes, homes for the private rental sector, and homes for private sale across London, the North, the Midlands, the South West and the Home Counties.

