Insider Buying: Solid State plc (LON:SOLI) Insider Acquires 1,951 Shares of Stock

Solid State plc (LON:SOLI – Get Rating) insider Matthew Thomas Richards purchased 1,951 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,025 ($12.56) per share, for a total transaction of £19,997.75 ($24,504.04).

Solid State Stock Up 0.9 %

LON:SOLI opened at GBX 1,120 ($13.72) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £95.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,731.71. Solid State plc has a twelve month low of GBX 877.95 ($10.76) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,419 ($17.39). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,104.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,094.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.12.

Get Solid State alerts:

Solid State Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of GBX 13.25 ($0.16) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This is a positive change from Solid State’s previous dividend of $6.25. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. Solid State’s payout ratio is presently 39.02%.

About Solid State

Solid State plc designs and manufactures electronic equipment and supplies the value added electronic components and materials in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, North America, and internationally. It operates through, Value Added Services and Manufacturing divisions. The Value Added Services division supplies designed-in products and solutions at the component and sub assembly level to the original equipment manufacturers and the contract electronics manufacturing communities for use in 5G and the Internet of Things, embedded processing, control, wireless and wired communications, electromechanical, power management, optical emitters, sensors, displays, and LED lighting.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Solid State Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solid State and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.