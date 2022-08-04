Paul Pindar Acquires 2,500,000 Shares of Purplebricks Group plc (LON:PURP) Stock

Purplebricks Group plc (LON:PURP – Get Rating) insider Paul Pindar bought 2,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 15 ($0.18) per share, with a total value of £375,000 ($459,502.51).
Purplebricks Group Price Performance
LON:PURP opened at GBX 15.55 ($0.19) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 2.97. The firm has a market cap of £47.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 15.68 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 18.92. Purplebricks Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 12.25 ($0.15) and a 1-year high of GBX 74.28 ($0.91).
Purplebricks Group Company Profile
