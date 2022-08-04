Paul Pindar Acquires 2,500,000 Shares of Purplebricks Group plc (LON:PURP) Stock

Purplebricks Group plc (LON:PURP – Get Rating) insider Paul Pindar bought 2,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 15 ($0.18) per share, with a total value of £375,000 ($459,502.51).

LON:PURP opened at GBX 15.55 ($0.19) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 2.97. The firm has a market cap of £47.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 15.68 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 18.92. Purplebricks Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 12.25 ($0.15) and a 1-year high of GBX 74.28 ($0.91).

Purplebricks Group plc engages in the real estate agency business in the United Kingdom. It provides services relating to the sale and letting of properties. The company also engages in letting residential properties. It offers its services under the Purplebricks brand name. Purplebricks Group plc was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Solihull, the United Kingdom.

