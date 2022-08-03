JJJ Advisors Inc. Grows Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 744 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $222,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HD. Rinkey Investments acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tobam acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Barnett & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 173.1% in the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 71 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. 70.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Home Depot from $354.00 to $330.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $310.00 to $321.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Home Depot in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $285.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Home Depot from $365.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $368.45.

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

Home Depot Stock Performance

In other news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 11,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.03, for a total transaction of $3,252,722.79. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,739,935.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, Director Becker Caryn Seidman purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $287.73 per share, with a total value of $431,595.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $431,595. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 11,293 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.03, for a total transaction of $3,252,722.79. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,175 shares in the company, valued at $14,739,935.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $300.71 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $309.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.09, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.99. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $264.51 and a one year high of $420.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $290.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $311.61.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $38.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.78 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.83% and a negative return on equity of 21,952.60%. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.86 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.25%.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Read More

