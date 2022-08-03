Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. Takes $65,000 Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sysco during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in Sysco during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Sysco by 4,900.0% during the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.64% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Aaron E. Alt acquired 1,000 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $80.09 per share, with a total value of $80,090.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,138,879.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Sysco Trading Down 0.7 %

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SYY shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Sysco from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Barclays increased their target price on Sysco from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Sysco from $82.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Sysco from $97.00 to $107.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sysco has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.88.

Shares of SYY stock opened at $85.41 on Wednesday. Sysco Co. has a 52-week low of $68.05 and a 52-week high of $91.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.03, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.15. The company has a market capitalization of $43.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.03, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.02.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.17. Sysco had a net margin of 1.52% and a return on equity of 100.62%. The business had revenue of $16.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sysco Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

