Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Acquires 340 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 22.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of CME Group by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CME Group by 0.3% in the first quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 19,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,682,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of CME Group by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 3,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of CME Group by 0.5% in the first quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 12,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,019,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CME Group by 2.0% in the first quarter. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $687,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. 86.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CME opened at $197.52 on Wednesday. CME Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $185.79 and a 12-month high of $256.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.99 billion, a PE ratio of 24.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $202.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $220.05.

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 60.43% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 7.97 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CME shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on CME Group from $275.00 to $280.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on CME Group from $268.00 to $267.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on CME Group from $254.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $235.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of CME Group in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $267.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CME Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $237.80.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

